Albert Pujols among standout honorees to attend 2022 Musial Awards

ST. LOUIS — The Musial Awards will honor outstanding athletes from all over the globe for their exceptional sportsmanship once again this year at Stifel Theatre. Cardinals fans are sure to fall in line to purchase tickets as Albert Pujols will be recognized with the highest award.

Dana DiPiazza sat down with Marc Schreiber, VP of the St. Louis Sports Commission, who says the ceremony is the perfect culmination to Pujols’ farewell season and tribute to the man who paved the way, Stan Musial.

Sports hold a much deeper meaning than stats, scores, and wins, which the people of St. Louis know all too well. It’s about coming together to celebrate a shared appreciation for the game, supporting players who exude excellence, humility, and generosity. That’s what Stan Musial’s legacy means to STL and athletes all over the world, living on through recognition of others that follow his lead.

“Stan was the ultimate good sport and such an ambassador for St. Louis and baseball. When we talk about living your life the right way, and treating people with kindness and respect, Stan exemplified that. So, he was always somebody that St. Louisans and baseball fans could always look up to. Not just because he was one of the greatest players ever, but he’s one of the greatest people ever,” Schreiber said.

Sportsmanship is something worth celebrating, and Marc Schreiber says a little extra kindness is something we could all use during these more challenging times.

“We could all use a dose of civility and kindness and selflessness. This is a great chance to celebrate the best in sports, the best in humanity, those that go about things in the right way, and selflessness. This is a chance to celebrate those that go about things in the right way, do the right thing, and it inspires us to all be better,” Schreiber said.

Musial’s last season with the cardinals was in 1963, yet so many years later, his impact remains so powerful and positive. Now, people can gather around their TVs all over the country, tune in from all around the globe, or if you’re lucky enough to live near the Lou, watch Stan’s everlasting impact on sports fans up close and in person.

Attendees can expect moving stories shared by fellow sports lovers and athletes.

“Over the years, we’ve had the opportunity to really honor some incredible sports icons and that continues with Albert. We’re very excited to recognize Albert for many things,” Schreiber said.

In addition to his incredible record while representing the St. Louis Cardinals on the field, Albert will also be recognized for the way he’s carried himself off the field, including his direct impact with charitable work and involvement in the community.

The 2022 Musial Awards will be broadcasted nationally, but tickets are still available for purchase online.

You can attend the ‘most inspiring night in sports’ November 19 at Stifel Theatre beginning at 6:15 pm. KSDK’s Mike Bush will lead the ceremony and contribute his storytelling once again, as he’s done for the program since 2005.

