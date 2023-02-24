'Align with Anna' shares stress management strategies

ST. LOUIS — Anna Ortiz-Aragon offers a one-stop-shop for the soulful entrepreneur. The life coach helps people launch and scale their business in a way that makes plenty of space for family, self-care and rest. Her business, ‘Align with Anna,’ includes expertise on yoga and meditation, breath work, sound healing, nutrition, personal training, plant medicine, reiki, shamanism, and human design.
Friday morning, Anna joined Mary in studio to share about the importance of taking care of yourself when working toward your goals. Anna has a group class starting on Friday, March 3rd.
