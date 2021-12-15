Allegro Senior Living in Richmond Heights

Allegro Richmond Heights features both assisted living and memory care

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Locally owned and operated, Allegro Richmond Heights features both assisted living and memory care.

With a close-knit, boutique feel, it makes walkability and socializing simple and easy.

You can call (314) 202-6204 or visit allegroliving.com to schedule a virtual or in-person tour and learn about their move-in specials.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.