x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

Allegro Senior Living in Richmond Heights focuses on lifestyle and overall wellness

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson was able to visit to check it out for himself

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Allegro is a senior living facility that focuses on lifestyle and resident feedback to produce overall wellness.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson was able to visit the Richmond Heights location to check it out for himself.

To schedule a virtual or in-person tour and learn about the move-in specials, call (314) 202-6204 or visit allegroliving.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

Related Articles

In Other News

Power Swabs can help whiten your teeth