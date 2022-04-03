New pool and spa company coming to St. Louis

Summer is just around the corner, and Aloha Pools is eager to get your dream pool built in no time!

ST. LOUIS — Temperatures will soon warm up, and what better way to cool down than with a new pool?

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson learned about a new pool and spa company soon to move to St. Louis that is eager to get your dream pool built in no time.

Learn more about Aloha Pools at alohapoolsusa.com. You can also check them out on Facebook.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.