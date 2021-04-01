Local business provides luxury pop-up picnics in St. Louis

It’s a luxury setup that includes plush pillows, tableware and decorations.

ST. LOUIS — From a get together with your girls to romantic proposals, a St. Louis company is creating pop-up picnics anywhere you desire.

It’s called Alpaca Picnic – so, it’s a play on words, “I’ll pack a picnic: Alpaca Picnic.”

Julie Ellison, who lived in San Diego and worked in the travel and events industry, came up with the idea when the pandemic hit. She moved back to St. Louis and brought the pop-up picnic idea from the west coast with her back home.

It’s a luxury setup that includes plush pillows, tableware and decorations. Her experience in the travel and events industry helps her make sure the details are perfect.

Alpaca Picnic offers pop-up picnics all year with an igloo outdoor heated tent for the colder seasons.

Pricing for two people starts at $169 for a 2-hour rental and includes a graze board, sparkling water, pillows, rugs and decorations.

For more information, visit alpacapicnic.com.