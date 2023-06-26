Alpha Brewing Company hosting period products drive for Marian Middle School

Alpha Brewing Company in Tower Grove South has launched a Period Products Drive to benefit Marian Middle School from June 18th - June 30th, 2023. During the drive, customers at their taproom will be asked to donate $2 (or another amount) onto their tab to support the Drive, and Alpha Brewing will donate up to $500 in matching funds. These funds will be used to support hygienic products for the Marian girls in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.