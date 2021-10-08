Always… Patsy Cline presented by Stages St. Louis now through September 5

Always… Patsy Cline runs now through Sunday, September 5 inside Ross Family Theater at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

ST. LOUIS — The Stages St. Louis 2021 season kicked off on August 6, 2021.

Always… Patsy Cline was the biggest hit in Stages’ history and has been the most requested production for them to bring back time and time again.

Dana Dean had the pleasure of speaking with Diana DeGarmo of American Idol fame, who plays country music legend Patsy Cline on stage.

For more information on purchasing tickets, call the box office at (314) 821-2407 or visit stagesstlouis.org.

