Always Unique, Always Affordable: Holiday shopping at Décor Interiors and Jewelry

"Rare and intriguing are words. It's not easy to do, but that really does define my inventory," says Joe Fredlich, owner of Décor Interiors and Jewelry.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — If you haven’t been in the Jewelry Department at Décor Interiors and Jewelry, you’re missing out on one the most magnificent selections of diamond jewelry in St. Louis.

The experience and personal service that Décor gives their customers is what really sets them apart. More than half of their business is repeat customers spanning 2 and 3 generations.

"Customer service is our claim to fame," explains Joe Fredlich, owner of Décor Interiors and Jewelry. "I know everyone who comes here knows we take all the extra steps to satisfy our customers."

The holidays are big period for engagements, and the jewelry store works to take the pressure off. With their quality services, shopping for the prefect ring or perfect present is easy.

"When you go shopping for an engagement ring is intimidating and people get anxious. We disarm them when they come here. There's no hard sell back," Fredlich said.

Regardless of your price range, their team will help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Décor Interiors is located at Olive and 141. For further information, visit, Décor-Jewelry.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.