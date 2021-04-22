Ameren Missouri is celebrating Earth Day!

Ameren Missouri wants to help their customers save energy and money while also helping the environment.

ST. LOUIS — Today is Earth Day! Our yearly reminder to honor our planet and do our part for the earth. Ameren Missouri is joining us to talk all things energy efficiency and to celebrate with a special chance to get a smart thermostat or $0! Shelly Harmon, Manager of Energy Efficiency and Renewables, is here to tell us more.

Shelly tells us that energy efficiency is very important for Ameren Missouri. They want to partner with their customers to help them save energy and to do what is right for the environment. One way Ameren does this is by providing incentives and rebates on energy saving technologies like smart thermostats and LEDs.

Ameren Missouri has partnered with Emerson to give away thousands of Sensi smart thermostats! They know that budgets are tight right now and people are spending more time at home. This is a great opportunity to put cool energy savings technology in the hands of more St. Louisans. Shelly says it is easy to install as you just download an app and it walks you through each step. You can then control your smart thermostat right from your phone. You could save up to $180 a year on energy costs by using a smart thermostat.

Sign up to get a smart thermostat at AmerenMissouri.com/SAVESMART. Pick out the thermostat you want, and only pay the sales tax. The deal includes enrollment in Ameren Missouri’s Peak Time Savings program, and you get $25 each year for staying in the program. The thermostat will then be shipped right to your home! Available while supplies last.

There are other simple ways to save energy and money. Learn more at Facebook.com/amerenmissouri.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.