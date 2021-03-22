Loyal to Local: American Falafel

American Falafel is located at 6314 Delmar Boulevard in University City.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Show Me St. Louis is taking you to The Loop for some authentic Jordanian food in this Loyal to Local segment.

Mohammed Qadadeh decided to open the restaurant in St. Louis last year. It’s called American Falafel, and it’s already nominated for ‘Best New Restaurant’ and ‘Best Middle Eastern Restaurant’ for St. Louis Magazine’s A-List.

The restaurant features dishes such as Fattoush salad, Tzatziki dip, chicken shawarma, baba ghanoush, and more.

American Falafel is located at 6314 Delmar Boulevard in University City. For more information and to check out the full menu, visit americanfalafel.com.