America's Got Talent alum, comedian Drew Lynch brings his national standup tour to St. Louis

You can catch the viral comedian at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America in 2015 with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America's Got Talent. Friday morning, he joined Mary live in the Show Me studio ahead of his performance at Helium Comedy Club.

Drew will be releasing his new standup special The Fourmula in four half-hour parts over the course of 2023 on his popular YouTube Channel. This first chapter titled “And These Are Jokes” finds Drew addressing everything from true crime TV series to different views on the Covid-19 vaccine. The other half-hours will include Drew’s musings on his stutter, growing up short, and his wife’s ADHD.

Drew’s most recent standup special Concussed, directed by Saturday Night Live’s Aristotle Athari, was also released on his well-trafficked YouTube Channel a year ago and is approaching 2 million views with no sign of slowing down.