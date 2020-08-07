Documentary showcasing iconic St. Louis neighborhood ‘The Hill’ premieres July 10

‘America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill’ is debuting online as part of the 20th Annual St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

ST. LOUIS — There’s a brand-new documentary showcasing an iconic neighborhood in St. Louis – The Hill.

“What separates The Hill is that The Hill is not simply just a tourist attraction like these other Little Italy’s out there. The Hill still exists as a neighborhood, and today in 2020, to have a neighborhood that still has its ethnic identity is something that’s extremely rare,” said Joseph Puleo, director of the film.

‘America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill’ is debuting online July 10 – 19, 2020 as part of the 20th Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.

Tickets to the virtual festival can be pre-ordered here. A ticket allows you to stream the films online.

Watch the trailer for ‘America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill’ below.

For more updates on the film, visit the documentary's Facebook page.