Amp Up Action Park is back open!

Amp Up Action Park is celebrating reopening and is full of even more exciting activities!

ST. LOUIS — Amp Up Action Park is a difficult place to describe, but it is basically 50,000 square feet of adrenaline. Everyday is a celebration at Amp Up Action Park, and right now they are celebrating reopening!

The owners hope this unique place, located on Manchester Road in Town and Country, will be the first of many. Amp Up Action Park was built by St. Louisans for St. Louisans, and it is a one-of-a-kind place with thrilling experiences.

This park has everything from high-speed go karts to laser tag to axe throwing and much more! You can also spend some time outside on the patio.

Amp Up Action Park has always been known for being very clean, and they have stepped it up even more. They also have a decreased capacity, and you can even schedule private hours for small groups.

Visit Amp Up Action Park at 13901 Manchester Road. You can learn more online at ampupactionpark.com, visit their Facebook Page, or call 314-439-8008.

