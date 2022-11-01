Loyal to Local: Amy Joy Pottery

She creates trays, plates, mugs, jewelry, and more

ST. LOUIS — Amy Madej has always loved art, and it has been a part of her life forever.

From college to teaching – she first found ceramics in college and was hooked ever since.

Throughout the years, Amy accumulated a lot of pottery and started by giving it to friends and family. Eventually, she became a vendor at the Ferguson Farmers Market and received amazing feedback.

She creates a little bit of everything – trays, plates, mugs, jewelry, and more.