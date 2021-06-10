Amy’s Cake Pop Shop & Boozy Bites opens in Webster Groves

With four kids, Amy Gamlin is always whipping up cake pops for parties.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — There’s a new shop in town specializing in cake pops – those delicious two-bite treats.

But that’s just half the business. The other half appeals to those 21 and older.

With four kids, Amy Gamlin is always whipping up cake pops for parties. Things snowballed and turned into a full-fledged business.

She opened her very own storefront on Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves last month: Amy’s Cake Pop Shop & Boozy Bites.

Customers can choose from vanilla, chocolate, birthday cake, red velvet, strawberry, and lemon cake pops. Amy is just starting to carry specialty pops, such as Minecraft and unicorn themed. She made very special teddy bear-shaped ones for her daughter.

Stuffies from Sam is a teddy bear-shaped, Fruity Pebble cake dipped in chocolate. $1 from every purchase goes to local hospitals.

“My daughter, Samantha - she is our youngest of 4. She was in a really bad car accident in the beginning of January. When she was in the hospital, we stayed a week. Like any 6-year-old, she loves Stuffies. Anyone was sending Stuffies to put a smile on her face and make her feel better.”

Cake pops are just part of the business. Amy also makes chocolate-covered Oreos and cake cups – with boozy options for both. She also carries a gluten-free option for cake pops, cake cups, and Oreos. And there are grab-and-go cocktails for the adult customers.

Amy’s Cake Pop Shop & Boozy Bites is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 7961 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves.