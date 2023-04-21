An inside look on COCA’s annual fundraiser, COCAcabana

ST. LOUIS — COCAcabana, COCA (Center of Creative Arts)'s annual fundraiser is happening April 22nd. Friday morning, the organization joined Mary in studio to share about their mission.
COCA uses the power of the arts and education to build a vibrant St. Louis that is creative, connected, and inclusive. A national leader in innovative arts education, COCA provides meaningful arts experiences in our studios, gallery, and theatres, as well as in schools, community centers, and corporate settings around St. Louis.The fourth largest multidisciplinary community arts center in the country, COCA annually serves more than 50,000 people of all ages, backgrounds, and ability levels. Through dance, vocal music, theatre, art and design, and beyond, COCA nurtures the artistic and creative potential in their students. COCA is one of 18 organizations to be nationally accredited through the Accrediting Commission for Community and Pre-Collegiate Arts Schools (ACCPAS).
How can you show your support? COCAcabana is a dynamic and creative spring event that draws more than 500 business and community leaders for cocktails and dinner, silent and live auctions, artistic performances, special celebrity guests, and imaginative themes that are uniquely COCA. Started in 1988, COCAcabana sustains COCA’s work throughout the community, which provides arts programming in schools without access to arts education and offers scholarships for students to participate in COCA programs. Accounting for nearly 20 percent of COCA’s annual contributed revenue, COCAcabana is crucial to continuing this vital work.