An inside look on COCA’s annual fundraiser, COCAcabana

COCA uses the power of the arts and education to build a vibrant St. Louis that is creative, connected, and inclusive. A national leader in innovative arts education, COCA provides meaningful arts experiences in our studios, gallery, and theatres, as well as in schools, community centers, and corporate settings around St. Louis.The fourth largest multidisciplinary community arts center in the country, COCA annually serves more than 50,000 people of all ages, backgrounds, and ability levels. Through dance, vocal music, theatre, art and design, and beyond, COCA nurtures the artistic and creative potential in their students. COCA is one of 18 organizations to be nationally accredited through the Accrediting Commission for Community and Pre-Collegiate Arts Schools (ACCPAS).