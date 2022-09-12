An inside look on the 18th Annual Nutcracker on Ice in Webster Groves

For decades, the timeless classic has been a holiday tradition for many. This Christmas season, you can watch your favorite story in a whole new way.

ST. LOUIS — It is a holiday tradition like no other.

“Never would I have imagined 18 years ago that it would have grown into what it is now,” says Charity Hendrickson.

The story of the nutcracker is a tale as old as time. Each year, families attend the holiday production of the heartwarming story, and here in Webster Groves - this story is on ice.

The nutcracker on ice has been a beloved tradition for the Webster Groves ice rink, club and the St. Louis community for 18 years. But maybe the ones who cherish it the most? the skaters.

“I am really sad I have been doing it for so long I cannot really remember a time I have not been doing nutcracker on ice,” says Kyan Lamear, The Nutcracker. “ I do not remember a time when I was not doing it, I do not know what I would do without this show”

“It is crazy to see how far they have come, so I remember when they were the itty bitties in this show, so I feel like a proud mom watching them all grow up,” says Hendrickson.

The cast of figure skaters range from 2 to 18 years old, and this year’s timeless story of the nutcracker comes with a unique twist as 14 seniors will be performing their last nutcracker on ice.

“I love working with the little kids. It was so fun, at one of the rehearsals a little girl came up to me and said, ‘I am your biggest fan; can I have a hug?’ And I just love working with them because it means so much,” says Alexis Romano, Clara.

“It is really sad, I was a mouse for my first role so its a full circle moment, mouse queen was always my dream role,” says Skye Patton - Mouse Queen

For these skaters, it is more than a classic holiday story. It is about skating, friendship, and above all, the community.