How long does a personal injury case take?

ST. LOUIS — Car accidents can be traumatizing, and they are especially awful if you need to file a personal injury claim. You might be waiting and asking yourself how long will your case take? Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to explain more.

Andy starts by saying that the two questions everyone wants to know are, “How much is my case worth?” and “How long will it take?” Andy goes on to say that these are hard to answer right away because there are so many variables.

Andy says that it is easier to explain the process in terms of phases, and up front you need to look at the seriousness of your injuries. How long for and how much treatment will you require? This can add to the length of a case and more complex cases can take longer by nature as well.

On average, depending on the severity of the injuries, Andy says it could take somewhere between 12 and 18 months.

