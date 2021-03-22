Andy Crouppen reviews a report that shows injury trends through the first 6 months of the pandemic

A new report is showing that COVID-19 has changed so many aspects of our lives, including the ways in which we get hurt.

ST. LOUIS — A new report is providing some insights into how the pandemic is affecting injuries in the United States. Many of us have found ourselves home a lot more and that has changed the ways in which we might get hurt. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to help us understand why that is.

Andy starts by saying that it is interesting to see how when you talk to emergency room doctors or read reports about what is happening in emergency rooms, not every single person there is a COVID patient. Andy explains that people are still getting hurt, but we are getting hurt differently. One takeaway could be to see how our habits and our daily lives influence the way we get hurt and the things we do in the world.

One thing that was found concerning sports related injuries, especially school-related sports injuries, is that they dropped as much as 81%. Andy then says that the largest increase across all age ranges are injuries that occurred were because of fireworks and flares with a 56% increase. Skateboard, scooter, and hoverboard injuries saw a 39% increase as well as all-terrain vehicles and mini-bike injuries. Andy also mentions that product-related injuries overall dropped by 24%, but severe product-related injuries only dropped by 1%.

