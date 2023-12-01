Andy Way from 'Always Adventure' stops by to discuss inner wellness for parents

Andy Way is on a mission to help families change the way they experience life so that every day is its own adventure full of insights and opportunities.

ST. LOUIS — In a 2022 report, Ohio State University found that 66% of all parents experience symptoms of parental overwhelm. These symptoms include; depression, increased irritability, insomnia, even helplessness and isolation. Andy Way joined Mary on Thursday morning to share how he hopes to combat this overwhelm with his book, Always Adventure.

Way explains after spending 4-years in the Navy launching jets off the flight deck of a carrier, he know what stress feels like. He also spent seven years as a single father and after remarrying, him and his wife found themselves in a six-year battle to save their son's life. Of all the stressful experiences he had previously overcome, the battle for his son’s life completely crushed him. Over the next few years, Way discovered three powerful practices that helped him transform from an empty shell of a man, to a happy, fulfilled, and available husband and father.