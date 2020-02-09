Normandy sisters write children's books about Annie Malone

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Chajuana Trawick and Chauncey Trawick share a bond beyond being sisters. They are coauthors of two new children's books about the first female millionaire in America, Annie Malone, who lived in St. Louis.



Chajuana said, "She needs to be a household name. So many people born and raised in St. Louis have no idea who Annie Malone is or was or that she was the first woman millionaire. They think it's Madam C.J. Walker - it's not."



The sisters are hoping more people will learn about this important figure in history with their books, Annie Malone's ABCs and Annie Malone's 123s.

Both are available for purchase on Amazon.



She said, "I thought we should start with the kids going from ABCs, 123s and growing up knowing who she was and her significance in St. Louis."



They are the perfect pair to write these books. Chauncey was a teacher for 28 years. And Chajuana spent 4 years researching Annie Malone for her doctorate. She's also the endowed chair and Associate Professor of the fashion business and design program at Lindenwood University.



Chajuana said, "During that time, a lot of women, African American women, were trying different things for their hair. And so, she would see that they were having problems and their hair was falling out, they were having different problems with their scalp… and so, she created the product Wonderful Hair Grower, and it pretty much took off."



That research became a passion. And the pandemic was the extra push they needed to write and publish these books.



Chajuana said ,"During COVID, people have more time to really reflect on things. I kept thinking, we need to do something. We need to do something."