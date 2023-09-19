Annual Flyover Comedy Festival Returns in November

Catch this 3-night comedy event in the Lou November 9th - 11th in The Grove

ST. LOUIS — Today Mary Caltrider sat down with Brady McAninch, co-founder of the Flyover Comedy Festival, to discuss the highlights of this year's upcoming comedy festival in the Lou! Flyover Comedy Festival is returning Nov 9-11 with three days of stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy. The festival just announced its full lineup Tuesday which features 115 performers.

Headliners include “roastmaster” Jeff Ross, star of “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James, and Netflix star Sheng Wang. The Flyover Comedy Festival also highlights local talent, with 55 St. Louis-based performers in the lineup.

The festival takes place across multiple venues in The Grove neighborhood (Urban Chestnut, The Improv Shop, Hot Java Bar, Fresh Art Photography Studio, Handlebar), with Saturday headliner shows at Grand Center’s Sheldon Concert Hall.