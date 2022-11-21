Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis

The Ultimate Friendsgiving, 'The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL' is making it's way back to St. Louis on November 23.

ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis.

The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!

Stacey Pugh, the founder of the St. Louis event, says this whole event was inspired by a dope event hosted by Insecure's Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji epic kickback in Atlanta, the kickback is good food and a good time with amazing people.