Anthology Senior Living is keeping residents safe while making them feel at home

Anthology Senior Living’s holistic approach to care makes residents feel comfortable and at home.

WILDWOOD, Mo. — Anthology Senior Living owns and operates 28 Senior Living Communities in 11 states. Dana spoke with the Executive Director at Anthology Senior Living of Wildwood, Cody Williams, to find out what makes it unique and the precautions that are in place during the pandemic.

Cody says that Anthology Senior Living of Wildwood is located in Wildwood Township, right off of Highway 100. They offer assisted living and memory care. Cody explains that they strive for the best and the facility is top notch in the area.

Anthology Senior Living take a holistic approach to their care and start from day 1 getting to know the residents and finding out what they would like to help make them feel as much at home as possible. They are also creating a safe environment for the community and their staff at Anthology Senior Living during this pandemic.

Cody explains that they have a strict COVID-19 policy including mask wearing outside of rooms and daily symptom/ temperature checks. They can perform rapid tests on site and 25% of the staff is tested weekly. Cody also shares that Anthology Senior Living of Wildwood got their first vaccine on January 19th and the next one is set for February 16th.

Learn more about Anthology Senior Living of Wildwood by calling 636-821-8863 or visit AnthologySeniorLiving.com.

Anthology Senior Living will keep your loved ones safe If you want top of the line care and safety for your aging loved one, Anthology Senior Living is the place for you. ST. LOUIS - We all want what is best for our aging loved ones, so how about top of the line amenities? This includes dining venues, concierge services, spa, and fitness amenities.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.