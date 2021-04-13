Loyal to Local: Anthonino’s Taverna

Anthonino’s Taverna serves up a unique mix of Italian and Greek specialties.

ST. LOUIS — A trip to The Hill means you are going to find some delicious Italian cuisine.

In today’s Loyal to Local, Show Me St. Louis is introducing Anthonino’s Taverna, which has been serving up a unique mix of Italian and Greek specialties since 2003.

Brothers Anthony and Rosario Scarato own and operate Anthonino’s Taverna. The front portion of the restaurant was built in 1939 as a neighborhood bar, and many of the original details remain, including the bar, hardwood floors and ornate tin ceiling.

With being both Greek and Italian, the menu pays homage to that and is filled with family recipes. Over the years, the restaurant has received many accolades and even received recognition from the Food Network.

Everything at Anthonino’s is made from scratch. There are no microwaves to be found in the kitchen.

During the pandemic, Anthonino’s began shipping its toasted ravioli, marinara sauce and pizza nationwide.