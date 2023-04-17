April is proclaimed Missouri Safe Dig Month

Governor Mike Parson recently signed an official proclamation declaring April as the Missouri Safe Dig Month.

ST. LOUIS — Every year, excavators and the utility industry celebrate National Safe Digging Month in April. On March 9, 2023, Governor Mike Parson signed an official proclamation, and on April 4th, 2023, a meeting with safe digging stakeholders took place at the Capitol, proclaiming April 2023 as Safe Digging Month in Missouri.

As April marks the start of spring digging season, Missouri 811, Governor Mike Parson and Lt. Governor Kehoe are encouraging homeowners to contact 811 before they dig.

Randy Norden, the Executive Director of Missouri 811 joined Mary to share more. Take a look!

For further information, visit missouri-811.org.

