Maryland Heights water park undergoes $5.4M renovation, including a surfing, bodyboarding, and wakeboarding simulator

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — With heat like St. Louis is expecting today and tomorrow, it would be a good idea to cool off in the water.

Aquaport in Maryland Heights recently underwent a $5.4 million renovation. This includes a surfing, bodyboarding and wakeboarding simulator that is the first of its kind in the St. Louis area called FlowRider.

It’s open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – including the FlowRider, which will also be available from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. while the rest of the facility will be closed.

Aquaport is located at 2344 McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights. General admission for adults ranges from $5 - $15. Youth and senior prices range from $4 - $10. Ages 3 and under are free.

Adding a FlowRider pass is $3. If you visit after 5 p.m., you can receive half off admission.