Arch Apparel opens St. Charles location this weekend

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A local business known for T-shirts and other St. Louis swag is growing.
The owner of Arch Apparel, Aaron Park, thought it was time St. Charles had a store of its own. With the new store, comes new St. Charles gear.
The new location is a pop-up shop in the Streets of St. Charles, but it could be in St. Charles to stay.
Arch Apparel’s grand opening is Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m. There will be music, giveaways, food and drinks.
It’s located at 1520 South 5th Street, Suite #106 in St. Charles, Missouri. Check out some of the merchandise Arch Apparel has to offer on Instagram.