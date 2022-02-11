Arch Apparel teams up with EducationPlus and the St. Louis area public school districts to support and help heal after recent community tragedy

You’ve seen our friends from Arch Apparel on the show many times. Most recently to announce a new Blues collection. Clothes that are meant to be worn to represent a shared love and our support for a team.
Now Arch Apparel has partnered with Education Plus and St. Louis area public school districts to support the needs of St. Louis Public Schools and Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
100% of proceeds are going straight into education in this community as we begin to heal during these challenging times.
If you’d like to support St. Louis Public Schools and those directly impacted by recent tragedies, here is one way you can do it.
You can grab one of these shirts online at archapparel.com or you can make a purchase through their Instagram. Their are two styles starting at $22 dollars.
Those orders will go through the end of the week, then we can expect to see these shirts in store pretty soon.