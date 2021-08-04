Loyal to Local: Arch Apparel

The trendy new “Birds 2021” and “Birds After Dark” collections are great for Cards fans.

ST. LOUIS — Need some new fashionable gear for baseball season? Arch Apparel is opening a new storefront in Ballpark Village.

The store dropped new merchandise to celebrate the opening of its new downtown location, which is set to open in about a month.

The trendy new “Birds 2021” and “Birds After Dark” collections are perfect for Cards fans.

Even though the Ballpark Village location is not open just yet, fans can still score some items today while celebrating the home opener. The Arch Apparel crew will be set up outside their new location with various items from their new baseball collections.