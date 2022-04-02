Loyal to Local: Ardently

A women’s clothing boutique that focuses on sustainability

ST. LOUIS — The sustainable fashion market has been growing, and this local business provides a shopping experience with sustainable fashion.

Ardently owner Theresa Mucelli has always loved fashion and the clothing industry. She knew she wanted to do something with it, and it was important to her to be environmentally conscious.

“So, 85% of our merchandise is made with a natural or recycle fiber. And we really aim to bring a focus on sustainability and being more cautious as a fashion industry and being better to the environment,” said Mucelli.

Ardently is a boutique that offers women’s fashion - selling shirts, dresses, blouses, and more. Its biggest focus is on sweaters made with recycled fibers.

Theresa describes the style as fun and chic with a little bit of a European vibe.

The business also strives to source clothing that will match with what’s already in your closet.

Ardently is located at 2001 Cherokee Street. It’s open Friday through Sunday.