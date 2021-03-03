Art in Bloom goes virtual this year, kicks off today and goes through the end of March

Like most popular events of its size, it will be a virtual experience this year.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Art Museum’s annual celebration of fine art and flowers, Art in Bloom, kicks off today, March 3.

It was this time last year when more than 20,000 people visited the St. Louis Art Museum to view incredible floral displays mimicking fine art. Art in Bloom was one of the last major in-person events before the pandemic.

Like most popular events of its size, it will be a virtual experience this year. Another difference this year is the length of the event. Instead of just one weekend, Art in Bloom is available to watch on demand all March long on the museum’s website.

Among the virtual programs is a floral demonstration with a behind the scenes look of a florist interpreting a piece of fine art with flowers. They will also feature a look back at past arrangements.

One of the programs is a virtual visit to Urban Buds Farm in South City – something they wouldn’t have been able to do in person.

In a typical year, about 30 floral designers are selected from a large pool of applicants to participate in Art in Bloom. That means this year, many designers will be sitting it out and instead watching as a spectator.