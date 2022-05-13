Art on the Square returns to Belleville, IL for its 20th Anniversary

Malik Wilson was live from Belleville’s Public Square with what we can expect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Art on the Square is a juried fine art show located in downtown Belleville, Illinois. Since 2002 Art on the Square has consistently been ranked #1 and #2 in the nation by Art Fair Source Book. Art on the Square is held annually the weekend after Mother’s Day.

Featuring the original work of over 100 accomplished artists from around the world, musical and stage performances, as well as delicious local food and drink, Art on the Square is a three-day sensation for the eyes, ears and palate.

Children are welcome and can enjoy Art on the Square’s extensive interactive Children’s Art Garden where they will create their own take-away art projects.

Art on the Square runs May 13 - 15 in Belleville's Public Square in the heart of Downtown Belleville and offers free admission.

Hours are:

Friday- 4 to 9PM.

Saturday- 10AM to 8PM.

Sunday- 11AM to 5PM.

For more information, visit: artonthesquare.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.