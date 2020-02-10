Ascension Living can care for your loved one from the comfort of their home

Ascension Living wants to help keep seniors in their homes, longer.

ST. LOUIS — Seniors can stay safe in the comfort of their own homes and still get the services they need. Ascension Health has a program that can do just that called Live at Home. A familiar face, former 5 On Your Side Meteorologist Mike Roberts is back to tell us more.

Ascension’s headquarters are right here in St. Louis. Mike tells us that Ascension Living Live at Home is a brand-new program to help seniors remain in their homes while staying active, healthy and engaged. They can go all the way up to the level of assisted living in their home.

They have several different singular programs from lawn care to transportation to in home care and more. There is a 24-hour concierge line to ensure you get just what you need when you need it.

Ascension understands what you need in assisted living. You will get a wellness coordinator who helps you and your family every step of the way.

You can visit ascensionliving.org/liveathome, click on St. Louis, and visit Virtual Events to learn more and hear from people who use the program. You can also call 3855-744-7282.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.