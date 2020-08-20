The Live at Home program wants to help seniors stay at home

Ascension Living’s Live at Home program wants to help seniors stay in their homes, longer.

ST. LOUIS — Staying home seems to be like the thing to do these days. Ascension Living offers a program to help older adults stay home through the later stages of life. Here to tell us more about Ascension Living’s Live at Home is a familiar face, Dana’s old co-worker Mike Roberts.

St. Louis knows Mike Roberts as a trusted and friendly meteorologist, and now he works to serve seniors! Mike shares that Live at Home is a program designed to help seniors remain in their own homes while staying active, healthy and engaged. Home is where 90% of seniors want to be, and now with COVID-19 it is probably the safest place for them to be. Live at Home is designed to provide them everything they want and need to be comfortable.

Mike explains that no two senior’s needs are alike, so there are several different levels of plans up to the assisted living level. Ascension living sees you as a partner and they have a 24/7 concierge service line. They also provide personalized transportation, all designed to your schedule. You could even sign up for a meals program, a home cleaning program, a handyman, and more.

This might seem like a lot to keep track of, so a wellness coordinator will be there to help you every step of the way. There is a Webinar on August 26th at 6:30pm called A Million Reasons to Live at Home that covers all of their services, you meet the team, and more. You can sign up online at LAHSTL.seniorvu.com/rsvp or you can give them a call at 855-744-7282.

