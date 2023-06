Tammy and Kay met over 10 years ago working at Anthropologie

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Tammy and Kay, two gal's who met over 10 years ago working at Anthropologie and discovered a shared love of vintage.

Tammy’s groove spans the 60’s and 70’s, with a passion for silky polyester in mod prints, while Kay favors fashions from the 1930’s through the 50’s with a true love for vintage western wear.