At Home's Grace Mitchell Collection is now available!

Find affordable and beautiful pieces for every room in your house from At Home's Grace Mitchell Collection.

ST. LOUIS — Have you ever wanted the decorator look without the price? You can now get that thanks to At Home's exclusive Grace Mitchell Collection, in stores now! HGTV interior designer and super-mom of four, Grace Mitchell is debuting her new collection and telling us what inspired it.

Grace says that she has been an At Home shopper for a long time, so she was so excited when they reached out to collaborate with her. At Home has the perfect marriage of great style and great prices.

Grace explains that the inspiration for her collection was her own house. She lives in a one hundred year old home and is a mom of four with pets, so she likes to think of her home as a good balance of beauty and practicality. She was able to get a good idea of what it takes to make a home comfortable and stylish.

The Grace Mitchell collection has over 400 items that you can mix and match in your own home. It spans everything from the kitchen to art to the bedroom and more. Every detail has been thought out to come together to make a high-end looking space at a great price. We have all been spending more time at home now, so it seems like the perfect time to go out and make your home feel like your own and feel unique and special to you.

Learn more at athome.com or find Grace on Instagram.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.