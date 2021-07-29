Attention couples: Money is a team sport

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

With so many couples getting married this summer after a long year of pandemic proposals and postponed weddings, financial services leader

Fidelity Investments has a reminder: after the wait, start forever on the right financial footing.

And yet, according to Fidelity’s 2021 Couples & Money study, while 57% claim they are joint retirement decisionmakers, more than half of all couples disagree on how much is needed to reach their retirement objectives.

In addition, 1-in-5 women report having little or no involvement in retirement planning and 40% of same-sex partners report having only one primary retirement decision-maker.

The solution is clear: make money a team sport.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.