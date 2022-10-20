Audiology Awareness Month: How you can protect your hearing with Associated Hearing Professionals

Doctor of Audiology, Lauren Davis, joins Mary in-studio to share how you can help protect your hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — October is Audiology Awareness Month.

Associated Hearing Professionals is a small private audiology practice working with patients who suffer from hearing loss or ringing in the ear.

Associated Hearing Professionals view your hearing health as part of your overall healthcare. Hearing loss is associated with many other health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, and dementia.

When left untreated, hearing loss affects just about every aspect of a person’s life.

For further information visit hearstl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.