Help & Hope: Aviary Recovery Center shares reminders when it comes to your support network

Choosing your inner circle can be a key factor to maintain sobriety.

EOLIA, Mo. — The quality of your friendships – your support network – can be a key factor when it comes to whether or not you will be able to maintain your sobriety over time.

Aviary Recovery Center shares some reminders when it comes to choosing your inner circle.

Not all friendships are created equal.

A true friend makes time to listen.

It’s important to have friends you can count on, but keep in mind that friendships are not a one-way street.

Life is a collaborative activity.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 2293 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.