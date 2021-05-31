Aviary Recovery Center offers holistic approach to substance use and health treatment

EOLIA, Mo. — Located one hour outside of St. Louis, Aviary Recovery Center is situated on more than 100 acres. It offers a holistic approach to substance use and mental health treatment.
The center offers a full continuum of care, including detoxification, adult residential treatment and residential treatment for professionals, family weekend curriculum and outpatient programs.
The program is all about evidence-based results.
Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. The phone number is 888-435-5540.
For more information, visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
