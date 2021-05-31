Aviary Recovery Center offers holistic approach to substance use and health treatment

The program is all about evidence-based results.

EOLIA, Mo. — Located one hour outside of St. Louis, Aviary Recovery Center is situated on more than 100 acres. It offers a holistic approach to substance use and mental health treatment.

The center offers a full continuum of care, including detoxification, adult residential treatment and residential treatment for professionals, family weekend curriculum and outpatient programs.

The program is all about evidence-based results.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. The phone number is 888-435-5540.

For more information, visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

