Owner of Babes in Business, Steph Gold, joined Mary in the studio to give a glimpse of some of the products & local female owned businesses featured in the guide.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Babes in Business was created to bring strong and inspired women together. The organization hopes to create a community of women hustling toward their dreams and goals. Whether a business has been successful for years, or an idea that has yet to come to fruition, Babes in Business welcomes everyone!

This holiday season the community can support Babes in Business STL and female owned businesses. The Babes in Business STL Holiday Gift Guide is a combination of local female owned businesses. The guide has a variety of product and service based businesses. By supporting the guide, you’re supporting local female owned businesses.

Owner, Steph Gold, joined Mary in the studio to give a glimpse of some of the products on the guide. Gold explains there is something for everyone in the guide. Still not finding the product you are looking for? There are even companies who can help make your holidays special such as Charcu in the Lou, Balloon Bash, and Lash Narrative.