Babes in Business Team up with Lululemon to help celebrate and empower women

ST. LOUIS — It's almost International Women's Day! Tuesday morning, Steph Gold, the owner of Babes in Business St. Louis, and Mady Barr, Key leader at Lululemon, joined Mary Caltrider in the studio to discuss a big event that they're hosting.

Babes in Business and Lululemon are teaming up to host a Yoga and Night Market. This free event will be located at the Garage St. Louis Wednesday, March 8th from 5 to 8 p.m. Celebrate International Women's day with a night of relaxing yoga, go shopping at women-owned vendors and enjoy tasty food and drinks. There are also live music and other fun surprises in store as well.