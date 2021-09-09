School is back in session, and with that comes new wardrobe, but also new beauty and skincare to worry about! Milly Almovodar joined Show Me St. Louis to chat and share some tips on how to up your “back to school” beauty.
Products mentioned:
- Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner With Pink Grapefruit $11.99 at Walmart
- Jozi Curls $4.99 at Target
- Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Hydrating Foundation $11 at catricecosmetics.com & Amazon.
- Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Collection $70 at juicebeauty.com, ulta.com and Ulta stores.
- Juice Beauty Prebiotix Collection $99 at juicebeauty.com, ulta.com and Ulta stores.
