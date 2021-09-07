Back-to-School Ready with Zulily

Whether you’re a parent, student or teacher, we all have long shopping lists to get us ready for the first day.

Back-to-school time is nearly here! Lifestyle expert and mother of two Kathy Buccio shared some of her tips for shopping for the first day of school and all year.

Zulily learned that 99% of parents said it’s important to involve their kids in purchasing decisions when it comes to back-to-school shopping. Zulily surveyed 1,000 kids across the country to create their new Back-to-School Fashion Forecast to help guide parents on what their kids really want for this year’s back-to-school shopping season.

First, one of the big trends featured in Zulily’s new Fashion Forecast are retro styles. 64% of kids say they love retro fashion and are turning to mom and dad for inspiration. Brands that have been around since the 80's and 90's are a great way to infuse this trend into their school style.

Zulily also discovered 90% of kids say being able to express their personal style helps them feel more productive and confident at school. They also learned that 70% of kids are customizing their clothes and adding personal touches to create styles that are uniquely them.

To bring to life fresh, unique new styles inspired by kids for kids – Zulily launched the Back-to-School, #UniquelyZu Contest open now through July 31. Six inspiring designs created by kids ages 5-14 will be chosen to win a $6K back-to-school prize package and a chance to be the trend setting inspiration for an exclusive capsule collection. Visit zulily.com to learn how to enter and see more items available in Zulily’s Back-to-School Shop.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.