Ballpark Village gets ready for tomorrow’s home opener

Show Me St. Louis caught up with Chief Operating Officer of Ballpark Village, Mike LaMartina, ahead of the home opener.

ST. LOUIS — The home opener for the St. Louis Cardinals is tomorrow, April 8, 2021.

Ballpark Village has some festivities planned, and while a number of indoor venues are sold out, there is plenty of space outdoors for fans.

Show Me St. Louis caught up with Chief Operating Officer of Ballpark Village, Mike LaMartina, outside Sports & Social on Together Credit Union Plaza ahead of the home opener.

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. at Ballpark Village. Tickets are still available for tomorrow’s brunch happening at Sports & Social for 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.