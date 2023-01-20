'Bark n Sniff' to host dog friendly 'Winter WakeUp Market on Jan. 22

ST. LOUIS — Because who says you cannot have fun during the wintertime! Bark n Sniff is hosting their Winter WakeUp Market series. Twenty eight high quality, diverse vendors will be participating in the event held at Garage STL. Perhaps the best part? The market is dog friendly! The event hopes to support small businesses during a difficult time of the year while also getting the community outside. The next Winter WakeUp Market is January 22nd from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.