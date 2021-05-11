Loyal to Local: Bark n Sniff

This small business focuses on pet nutrition

ST. LOUIS — This one’s for the dog owners out there! There is affordable, accessible, and high-quality premium pet nutrition for your best friend.

Bark n Sniff is a superfood seasoning and nutritional powder you mix in with your dog’s food. The goal is to help boost their immune health, their digestive health, and their skin health all-in-one.

Founder and owner Henry Matus started the company back in January 2018.

“It really coincided when I was first diagnosed with brain cancer. And so, thankfully, it was stage one. But I’m actually a two-time brain cancer survivor now. And so, really, over the last three years, I’ve done a lot of research into pet nutrition and found that roughly one in every two dogs, so 50% of dogs, over the age of 10 will develop some form of cancer. And although there are several things that kind of attribute to that statistic, the primary one is their food and the chemical additives, preservatives, and fillers that exist in a lot of today’s dog foods,” said Henry.

Bark n Sniff is partnered with Care STL, a local nonprofit that strives to prevent animal cruelty and overpopulation in St. Louis. So, every purchase goes toward a good cause.

You can find Bark n Sniff at some upcoming markets and events in the St. Louis area. Follow the Facebook and Instagram pages to see where they will be next.