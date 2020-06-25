Bartolino’s Restaurants have something great for every meal!

Find out why the Bartolino’s restaurants have been successful for so many years!

ST. LOUIS — At Bartolino’s Restaurants, it has become a family tradition to keep people well fed at breakfast, lunch and dinner. We caught up with the brothers who run the four Bartolino’s restaurants for some exciting news!

The Saracino brothers are the owners and operators of Bartolino’s which is a name most of us here in St. Louis know pretty well. They have been the restaurant business for the last half century!

One of their biggest keys to their success is that they have a great family in regards to both their immediate families and in their restaurant families. They are on a personal basis with their customers and they welcome them like you would welcome someone into your home.

The original Bartolino’s is in the city at Hampton and 44 near the Drury Inn. The other location is on South Lindbergh in South County. These two restaurants are Italian. They then have the two Chris’ breakfast restaurants, one at the corner of Watson and Southwest and Chris’ at the Docket in the SLU Law School building.

All of Bartolino’s restaurants are open! Visit Bartolinosrestaurants.com to learn more.

Bartolino’s Osteria: 2103 Sulphur Ave.

Bartolino’s South: 5914 S. Lindbergh

Chris’ Pancake & Dining: 5980 Southwest Ave.

Chris’ at the Docket: 100 North Tucker Blvd.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

